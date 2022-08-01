x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge

Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is accused of murder following a stabbing Friday evening.

Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday.

Investigators say Kedzierski allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old male multiple times on Edson Street in West Seneca. The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance. He was later pronounced dead. 

Kedzierski is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. for a felony hearing. He is currently in jail without bail.  

If convicted, Kedzierski could face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. 

The West Seneca Police Department is investigating an incident which occurred late last night July 29, 2022. At...

Posted by West Seneca Police Department on Saturday, July 30, 2022

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Wake held for Rochester Police Officer killed