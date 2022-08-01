West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge

Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is accused of murder following a stabbing Friday evening.

Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday.

Investigators say Kedzierski allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old male multiple times on Edson Street in West Seneca. The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance. He was later pronounced dead.

Kedzierski is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. for a felony hearing. He is currently in jail without bail.

If convicted, Kedzierski could face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.