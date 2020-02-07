West Falls man gets probation for forcible touching

Andrew Amato, 54, got six years of probation Thursday from Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi after pleading guilty earlier this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Falls man who admitted to forcibly touching a woman in a Cheektowaga hotel room will not spend any time in prison.

Andrew Amato, 54, got six years of probation Thursday from Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Amato admitted that he intentionally and forcibly touched a female victim in a sexual manner while inside a hotel room in the Town of Cheektowaga in November of 2014.