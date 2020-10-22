West Falls man arraigned on 3 counts of first-degree rape

The district attorney's office says Turnquist also faces criminal charges in Genesee and Wyoming counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Falls man was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of first-degree rape, a Class B felony.

The Erie County District Attorney's office alleges that 35-year-old Nicholas B. Turnquist, "engaged in sexual intercourse with a child victim by forcible compulsion at a location in the Town of Aurora," at various times between December of 2012 and January of 2017.

The district attorney's office said the incidents with the same victim happened during three different time periods: December 2012 to June 2013, August 2013 to November 2015, and December 2015 to January 2017.

Turnquist will appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Monday. He is being held without bail, and he faces up to 75 years in prison.

