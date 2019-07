WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Wellsville Police announced the arrest of a man on serious sexual abuse and child endangerment charges.

David Rahr, 23, was arrested in connection with an incident on West Dyke Street in Wellsville last October, but they didn't give any other details.

They sent him to jail on $10,000 bail.

