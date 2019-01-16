WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — A Wellsville man was arrested Tuesday and charging with numerous child predatory counts, including rape, according to police.

Jeffrey Howell, 27, has been charged with 1 count of predatory sexual assault against a child, 1 count of rape in the first degree, 2 counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Howell was taken to the Allegany County Jail where his bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond.

He is due back in the Wellsville Village Court on February 19.