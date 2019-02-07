BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police have now identified the two people killed over the weekend.

A city spokesperson confirms that Anthony L. Douglas, III, 16, of Buffalo was killed on Oakmont Avenue on Friday, June 28. Jermaine Williams, 25, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting on Greenwood Place on Saturday, June 30.

Buffalo Police spokesperson, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says they have no reason to believe the shootings are related, "No, none whatsoever."

If you have information about either of these recent shootings, you're asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

