WATCH: Video shows Judge Mark Grisanti shoving Buffalo Police officer during neighbor dispute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video has surfaces of New York State Supreme Court Judge Mark Gristanti shoving a Buffalo Police officer during what appears to be a neighbor dispute.

The video appears to be police body cam video. It was posted online by Law360.com.

The incident stems from a neighbor dispute earlier this summer. According to the Buffalo News, the dispute was over a parked vehicle that was allegedly blocking part of Grisanti's driveway.

In the video, you can see Grisanti wearing a ripped t-shirt shove a police officer who was trying to detain Grisanti's wife.

Another police officer grabs Gristanti. Gristanti repeatedly tells the officer his son and daughter are police officers.