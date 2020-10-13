WATCH: Video shows Judge Mark Grisanti shoving Buffalo Police officer during neighbor dispute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video has surfaces of New York State Supreme Court Judge Mark Gristanti shoving a Buffalo Police officer during what appears to be a neighbor dispute.
The video appears to be police body cam video. It was posted online by Law360.com.
The incident stems from a neighbor dispute earlier this summer. According to the Buffalo News, the dispute was over a parked vehicle that was allegedly blocking part of Grisanti's driveway.
In the video, you can see Grisanti wearing a ripped t-shirt shove a police officer who was trying to detain Grisanti's wife.
Another police officer grabs Gristanti. Gristanti repeatedly tells the officer his son and daughter are police officers.
On July 8, Erie County District Attorney's Office issued a statement saying it had reviewed the incident involving the Grisantis and their neighbors and no criminal charges would be filed.