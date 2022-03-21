Warsaw woman admits stealing over $100k from the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce

Kelly Ashcraft, 45, pleaded guilty and felony forgery and grand larceny charges and agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $105,024.78.

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Warsaw woman could face as much as 15 years in prison after admitting she stole from the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.

The Wyoming County District Attorney says 45-year-old Kelly Ashcraft pleaded guilty to felony counts of grand larceny, forgery and falsifying business records. As part of her plea, she also agreed to make full restitution.

Ashcraft stole over $105,0024.78 from the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce by forging the signature of a Chamber employee and omitted to make entries in the business records of the Chamber as her job required.