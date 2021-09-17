Warsaw man found guilty in string of burglaries

Gary Wayne Hensley, was convicted following a four day jury. He faces up to 25 years to life if sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a Warsaw resident was found guilty for a string of burglaries across Western New York.

Gary Wayne Hensley was convicted following a four day jury trial of one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Hensley was arrested in February of 2020. Several stolen items were found at his house and in a storage unit, this included stolen long guns and two stolen handguns, according to authorities.

The stolen property recovered was allegedly from 15 different burglaries that took place in 2019 across the region.