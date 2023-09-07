Warren, Pennsylvania community still on high alert with fugitive possibly in their midst

Over the weekend, authorities found numerous stockpiles of supplies they believe are tied to the fugitive Michael Burnham.

WARREN, Pa. — For neighbors in Warren, Pennsylvania, any news is good news. But now, 72 hours since Michael Burnham escaped from jail, neighbors are tired of the same news.

Residents spoke to 2 On Your Side’s Andy Paden about the search, saying:



“This is a needle in a haystack, right? I mean, this is one guy. He still living there? Is he in Warren? Is it possible? Has he moved on?”



“I just think it's scary, like not knowing like, what's gonna happen, not knowing where he is.”



Three days of hopeful searches ending empty handed as a single man wanted for rape, murder and kidnapping continues to keep his hold on over 9,000 residents.



“We're going out to our cars. We're checking our camper, which has been popped up for the summer season, checking our garages. We've got a double lot,” a resident said.



Over the weekend, authorities found numerous stockpiles of supplies they believe are tied to the fugitive. This gave them reason to believe he hasn't left the area.