Warren, Pennsylvania community still on high alert with fugitive possibly in their midst

WARREN, Pa. — For neighbors in Warren, Pennsylvania, any news is good news. But now, 72 hours since Michael Burnham escaped from jail, neighbors are tired of the same news.
Residents spoke to 2 On Your Side’s Andy Paden about the search, saying:
“This is a needle in a haystack, right? I mean, this is one guy. He still living there? Is he in Warren? Is it possible? Has he moved on?”
“I just think it's scary, like not knowing like, what's gonna happen, not knowing where he is.”
Three days of hopeful searches ending empty handed as a single man wanted for rape, murder and kidnapping continues to keep his hold on over 9,000 residents.
“We're going out to our cars. We're checking our camper, which has been popped up for the summer season, checking our garages. We've got a double lot,” a resident said.
Over the weekend, authorities found numerous stockpiles of supplies they believe are tied to the fugitive. This gave them reason to believe he hasn't left the area.
Police are still again pleading with the community in Warren County, asking for any security camera or ring doorbell footage looking for possible hints or clues to Burham's whereabouts. Investigators also shared they believe in an accomplice may be among the neighbors themselves, which could be a reason why the search so far has been unsuccessful.
“This is a very large area, a lot of very difficult terrain, a lot of cabins, oil and gas structures, you know, sheds, shacks, those kinds of things. A lot of places that somebody can hide,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.
A frightened community is continuing to remain vigilant and praying Burham won't strike again.
“He needs to be caught. He needs to be brought to justice. This can't go. Not OK, not OK at all,” a resident said.
Now officials are offering a combined $9500 reward for any information leading to Burhan's arrest authorities asking residents to direct all tips to state police at 814-728-3600 or call 911.