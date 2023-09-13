Warren County, Pa., approves plans to renovate jail

Commissioners approved their plans Wednesday with a unanimous vote to allow contractors to begin submitting bids for the project.

WARREN COUNTY, Pa. — Police captured Michael Burham two months ago after a nine-day, multi-state manhunt. A barking dog alerted his owner to a man who claimed to be nearby. That man was Burham.

Since then, Warren County Commissioners have been planning renovations at the county jail to prevent another escapee like Burham. Commissioners approved their plans today with a unanimous vote to allow contractors to begin submitting bids for the project, which focuses on renovating the outdoor exercise yard on the jail roof.

"It would be very difficult for me to imagine seeing someone get out after this renovation is done to the cage," says Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston.

Eggleston says this will be one of the most expensive renovations to the jail in the last eight years. The courtyard is on the jail roof. It’s a 35 by 35-foot outdoor space with chain link fencing on the perimeter and the top. Between the siding of the fence and the fenced roof, it's a foot-and-a-half-sized hole County Commissioners say Burham was able to slip through. The renovations will close that gap. The plans include adding tighter woven fencing to the perimeter and fenced roof along with razor wire at the top of the fence. Eggleston says the work is required to be done within two months.

"We want to prevent any type of objects or anything getting in or out. So the recommendation for the RFP is that there be a membrane that is put over it that allows air in but does not allow any type of object or anything through," says Eggleston.

The prison is inspected annually by the State Department of Corrections. Contractors have until October 23rd to submit their bids.