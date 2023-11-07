Warren County neighbor who saw fugitive after prison escape speaks out

WARREN COUNTY, Pa. — For the fifth day in a row, the relentless search by 200 law enforcement agents on all terrains continues for fugitive Michael Burham wanted for rape, murder, and kidnapping.



Authorities said Tuesday afternoon that they remain confident Burham is receiving assistance and still in the northwest Pennsylvania area after finding supplies they believe are tied to the fugitive in the last 24 hours.



However, Pennsylvania State Police also said they have received tips from five other states including the Chautauqua County area, and that they will not limit their search to Warren County.



Another development was information related to multiple break-ins at cabins and structures in the area. State police said they could not confirm whether those break-ins were tied to Burham but waiting for results from rapid DNA testing to confirm his presence at various sightings.



“We will continue to devote the resources to it,” George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said. “We're not simply going to walk away, and that's my message to Burnham. We're not going away. We absolutely will be incarcerating you again. It's only a matter of time.”



Overnight, investigators said they received multiple reports of possible sightings but confirmed none of them.



Mary Connaro experienced one of the only confirmed sightings early Friday morning.



Authorities say Burham ran across her yard which sits directly behind the prison after he escaped.



Crime is rare in Warren to the point that Connaro said in the 70 years she’s lived in Warren, she’s never known neighbors to even lock their doors.



“I'd like to be able to open the doors and keep them unlocked,” she said. “When they have him captured it'll be a different day, and it'll be fine.”



But for now, that day will have to wait, as the community, for the sixth night in a row, is forced to go to sleep with a killer still on the loose.