Wanted Jamestown man spotted by law enforcement; search still underway

He's wanted for murder, rape and arson in Jamestown and a kidnapping out of Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — There is a major update on the manhunt for a Jamestown man.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, they believe they have made contact with Michael Burham and they continue to search for him.

He's wanted for homicide, rape and arson in Jamestown and a kidnapping out of Pennsylvania.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office received a call from a concerned resident seeing a suspicious male.

Deputies arrived and made contact with this man - you see the bodycam photo compared to the one from Jamestown Police - but they say he gave a false name and then ran from deputies.

The sheriff's office says belongings left behind confirmed that it is Burham.

Since that interaction, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have continued to search a large wooded area.

“We are utilizing every available resource to find this fugitive. We have all hands on deck and we will not stop the search.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a released statement.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 or 800-CALLFBI. No tip is too small and could be helpful.”

Burham is still considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Jamestown Police have been searching for Burham since earlier this month following an arson and homicide.

Kala M. Hodgkin, 34, of Jamestown, has been identified as the homicide victim.