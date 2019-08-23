JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — According to the Jamestown Police Department, a wanted fugitive is in custody. Todd A. Dellahoy, 47, turned himself in to Jamestown police around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Jamestown police and the U.S. Marshals Service were searching for Dellahoy due to an outstanding felony warrant for attempted arson, as well as parole violation in Pennsylvania

The Jamestown man is currently in the city jail awaiting arraignment.

