LANCASTER,NY-- An attentive Walmart employee and Erie County Sheriff's Deputy are being credited with preventing a woman from losing more than $136,000 in a computer and phone scam.

Walmart employees called the Erie County Sheriff's Office for a report of possible fraud, saying an Elma woman was trying to buy gift cards worth thousands of dollars.

Deputy Mulhern contacted the woman, who told police she received a call from a person who identified himself as "David Johnston" from the Better Business Bureau and had even given the woman a fake ID number.

The scammer allegedly told the woman he was calling about the "Computer Assistance Program" that was downloaded on her computer and that the company was going out of business. He told her she was owed a refund from the company and to get the $509.98, she needed to enter her personal information into the computer program.

The suspect told the woman she made an error entering her information and that she was accidentally overpaid for the refund. The caller told the woman to go to Walmart and load money on to gift cards to repay the overage.

The victim, along with Deputy Mulhern, contacted the woman's bank to check her account and the bank reported that there were six transactions totaling over $136,000, but they were still pending. The bank terminated the transactions and blocked future transactions until new accounts were set up. The victim did not lose any money.

The woman was directed to turn off her computer and unplug it. Investigators later discovered the suspect gained remote access to the woman's computer and that's how he was able to transfer funds out of her account.

“BBB commends the quick-thinking employee who recognized the scam and urges all businesses to educate and empower employees to be part of the solution to scams and fraud," said Warren Clark, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York in a released statement.

“It’s frustrating when we have to respond to these types of incidents because sometimes it is too late. But the quick action of my Deputy and an alert employee stopped a devastating crime,” said Sheriff Timothy Howard. “I want to remind people to guard your personal information closely and when a person requests you to settle a debt with a gift card or prepaid credit card, stop because it is a scam. We continue to advise people just to hang up if the call seems suspicious or if they are asking for money.”

The woman’s computer will now undergo a forensic examination.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from scams, you can check out the Better Business Bureau's website at: BBB.org/AvoidScams. If you believe you were a victim of a scam, you should report it to police and the BBB

