Virginia man indicted for randomly attacking 2 people in Buffalo

If convicted on all charges, Carlos Cherry, 40, faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Virginia man was virtually arraigned Tuesday for allegedly attacking two people at random.

Carlos Cherry, 40, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of assault in the second degree, a class D felony and one count of assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Back on March 2, 2020, Cherry allegedly tried to buy beer from a convenience store located on William Street in the City of Buffalo. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the clerk allegedly refused to sell beer to Cherry, who then turned to leave the store and allegedly punched a female bystander in the face.

The District Attorney's Office says the victim fell on the ground and lost a tooth due to the assault.

It's also alleged that shortly after the first assault, Cherry went up to a 13-year-old boy who just got off the bus at the corner of William Street and Michigan Avenue and allegedly punched him in the face. The District Attorney's Office says the boy suffered a fractured jaw, which required surgery.

If convicted on all charges, Cherry faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.