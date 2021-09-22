VIPER task force members recognized for efforts in reducing gun violence

Special agent Stephen Belongia talked more about the success this program has had here in Buffalo but added that the work is not done yet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local, state and federal law agency leaders gave an update Wednesday afternoon about a new task force that's aimed at reducing gun violence in Western New York and Buffalo.

The 60-day effort is known as the Violence Prevention and Elimination Response Taskforce, or the VIPER task force.

Several members of the task force were recognized Wednesday for their efforts in this initiative.

The goal of the project was to bring federal partners to local areas to try and put a stop to the uptick in crime in Western New York.

Special agent Stephen Belongia talked more about the success this program has had here in Buffalo but added that the work is not done yet.

"We need to not just working in our communities, we need to be working for our communities," he said. "Our work is not done, and we are in it for the long haul. How will we know when we have succeeded?

"We'll know when every citizen of Western New York feels safe in their homes and in their communities regardless of where they live, regardless of their income and regardless of their demographic."

Since the start of this task force, there have been dozens of arrests, both federal and state, dozens of firearms taken off the streets, and hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs also taken off the street.