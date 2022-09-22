Kenmore Police investigate overnight homicide

David Pierce, 42, was declared dead at the scene early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Village of Kenmore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in early morning hours of Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m. in the driveway of 157 Tremont Avenue a man was killed according to police.

David Pierce, 42, was declared dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Police report that this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no hazard to the public.