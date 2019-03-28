Police officers in Florida are searching for a group of motorcyclists and ATV riders who punched and kicked a pregnant woman in Orange County.

Around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the expecting mom was driving through the intersection of Holden and Orange avenues in Edgewood. She was making a turn when a motorcyclist tried to get around her by going northbound in a southbound lane. The biker ended up crashing into her vehicle.

When she stopped to check on the other driver, Edgewood police tell 10News a woman in the motorcycle group hit her in the head. When that happened, her partner confronted the motorcycle group and was immediately kicked and beaten by them. When the pregnant woman tried to stop the attack, they turned their kicks and punches back on her. They even stole her purse. The attackers stopped when they heard sirens and drove off westbound on Holden Avenue, law enforcement confirmed.

The couple that got attacked was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is not immediately known.

So far, nobody has been arrested. Edgewood police want your help identifying anyone who might have been involved. If you have any information that could help investigators track down the people responsible, you are urged to call the Central Florida Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

