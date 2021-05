No injuries were reported, and police confiscated the vehicle. The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A vehicle crashed into a Grider Street home early Saturday morning, causing damage to the foundation.

Buffalo Police say the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Grider Street, near Pembroke Avenue and just south of the 33.

The driver fled the scene and has not been located.