BUFFALO, NY – One year after we brought to light that there had been 3,800 vehicle break-ins over the course of 24 months, and a proposal to toughen laws in hopes of deterring thieves, not much has changed on either front.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the latest rash of vehicle break-ins occurred over the past weekend in the area around the Crag Burn Golf Club in Elma, where 14 vehicles were reported to have been broken into.

Under current New York State law, felony burglary charges cannot be filed on a vehicle break-in.

Instead, they are treated as a larceny, which can be a misdemeanor if the value of whatever is taken is less than $1,000.

This has resulted, according to law enforcement officials, in a “revolving door” with the same offenders repeating the same activity with relatively little consequence.

In one case, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the same perpetrator was arrested on 8 separate occasions, only to be released and repeat the offense.

“All we're asking for is a change in the definition of burglary,” Flynn explained. “Right now the definition reads that you can only be convicted of burglary if you break into a building or a dwelling. So all we're talking about putting a comma after ‘dwelling’ and putting in ‘motor vehicle’.”

It's been a year since County Legislator Peter Savage got the rest of his colleagues to unanimously request that state lawmakers amend the penal law to reflect such a change.

And so far, efforts have been unsuccessful.

“We had a bill that was introduced in both the State Senate and the Assembly. It passed the State Senate last session, but it has not been taken up by the Assembly as of yet," Savage confirmed.

"It's gonna be very difficult to get this through the Assembly," said Flynn, adding that even the attempts of he and his fellow DA’s across the state to convince Albany lawmakers to make the change encountered resistance, particularly from downstate democrats who control the Assembly.

“It's a thought of criminalizing more people with felonies…that's their overall fear, I think," said Flynn, who confirmed as well that some lawmakers were worried that making vehicle break-ins a felony level offense would create a “mass incarceration” scenario.

However, Flynn says their fears are unfounded.

"There's not gonna be a correlation between making this a felony and a mass incarceration problem," said Flynn, noting data which indicates that while there may be thousands of car break ins, they are generally committed by comparatively few individuals. Thus, even if the lot of them were rounded up and jailed, it would not a “mass incarceration” make.

Savage hopes the measure will be taken up again in the state legislature and that eventually it will passed.

“We’re going to continue to push for its passage because we do believe this important quality of life issue needs to be addressed," Savage said.

© 2018 WGRZ