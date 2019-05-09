KENMORE, N.Y. — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is asking residents for help in identifying whoever was responsible for vandalizing the press box at Crosby Field.

This incident took place on Sunday, August 25 between 1:30 and 1:45pm. The door to the press box was damaged, an electronic device was stolen and a fire extinguisher was sprayed in the room.

The district says this isn't an isolated incident. They were have a multiple incidents of vandalism at the districts athletic facilities. The facilities are not only used by students, they're also used by the community.

The costs to repair the damage can be considerable, the district said in a Facebook post.

Officials are hoping someone will recognize the two people in the pictures by their bicycles or clothing.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Ken-Ton School District at (716) 874-8400 or the Kenmore Police Department at (716) 875-1234.

Ken-Ton School District