Vandalism reported at Main Street restaurant Crazy Good Eatz

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Black-owned business that just opened in September is already picking up the pieces after their Main Street restaurant was vandalized overnight.

The owner of Crazy Good Eatz told 2 On Your Side that a man threw objects through the front windows. Neighbors heard the commotion and called Buffalo Police, who reportedly took the man into custody.

We have reached out to Buffalo Police to confirm this. We did not immediately hear back.

The restaurant is closed for repairs and is expected to reopen Tuesday.

Crazy Good Eatz is located on Main Street at the old Tony's Ranch House. It's a new lunch spot for this Black-owned business.