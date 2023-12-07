Vandalism at MLK Jr. Park sparks Buffalo Police investigation

Most of the damage can be found at the MLK Park Casino, which has been under construction. The splash pads were also damaged and are closed until further notice.

Most of the damage can be found at the MLK Park Casino, which has been under construction, according to police and Buffalo Department of Public Works officials.

Damage was also found overnight at the MLK splash pads, " where a large amount of industrial glue was poured near the basin," according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

Crews are working to remove the glue, and the splash pads will remain closed until that task is complete.

At the casino, city officials found damage to the kitchen, walls, doors, windows, and light fixtures. Exterior signage was also torn off the building, the city spokesperson said.

Overall, the estimated damage could surpass $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.