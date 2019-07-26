NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A trip to the United States turned violent for one family visiting from Toronto.

Days later, they said they're still traumatized from their experience at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

It was a day Titas and his mother, Rita Bose, waited more than a decade for.

They had just received their green cards and were preparing to move to the United States to stay with Rita's sister, Bibi Dhar.

"It was going perfect. Everything was going perfect, and it would've gone perfect if we just left the mall five minutes earlier," Titas said.

But, via Skype, they told us their day of celebration ended in fear.

Less than 24 hours in the states, they say they were attacked at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Titas said, "[He] choked me out, put me on the floor, smashed my head against the concrete."

They captured several photos after the attack, but Rita said she could never forget what she saw firsthand.

"He banged his face in the floor like a coconut. He immediately started bleeding like hell. I couldn't believe my eyes. I was just shocked," Rita said.

Now the family is back in Toronto, shaken after what happened.

"My sister was not keeping well for a couple of years, four or five years, and I was desperately looking to be with her as soon as possible, as soon as I get the green card. Within 24 hours, this incident happened," Rita said.

The family believes they were randomly targeted. They think maybe the suspect wanted their things since they were carrying shopping bags.

A spokesperson with the mall deferred all questions to Town of Niagara police, who told 2 On Your Side that a man has been charged with third-degree assault and choking.

While the family is still rethinking their decision to move to the United States, they said this experience was jarring enough that they will likely never return to the Buffalo area.

"This can happen to our people. That's why we wanted to share our story," Bibi said.

