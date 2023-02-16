US Marshals hunt for convicted man who escaped custody and may be in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man with connections to Buffalo who was convicted for child sexual exploitation has escaped from custody.
The US Marshals Service says Christopher Luke failed to report to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, Louisiana on December 28.
He was serving a sentence from a 2013 conviction for sexual exploitation of minors-engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.
US Marshals say Luke, who last lived in Tonawanda, still has friends and family in Buffalo and may have returned.
If you have any information regarding Christopher Luke or his whereabouts, you're asked to call U.S. Marshals in Buffalo, NY at 716-225-0591.