US Marshals hunt for convicted man who escaped custody and may be in Buffalo

The US Marshals office says Christopher Luke failed to report to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, Louisiana on December 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man with connections to Buffalo who was convicted for child sexual exploitation has escaped from custody.

The US Marshals Service says Christopher Luke failed to report to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, Louisiana on December 28.

He was serving a sentence from a 2013 conviction for sexual exploitation of minors-engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

US Marshals say Luke, who last lived in Tonawanda, still has friends and family in Buffalo and may have returned.