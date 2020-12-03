BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Jose L. Crespo Garcia of Puerto Rico in connection to a 2018 homicide that took place in the Shaffer Village public housing complex.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says that Garcia has been arraigned in State Supreme Court for one count of murder in the second degree. Garcia was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

He remains held without bail and if convicted faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Flynn says Garcia allegedly shot 28-year-old John Shelton Jr. on North Lane in the Shaffer Village on August 28, 2018. Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

No court date has been set for Garcia as of now.