US Marshals assisted Cheektowaga Police in arresting a wanted felon who ran to North Carolina

Amari Guilford of Buffalo was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina Tuesday by U.S. Marshals Service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A wanted felon from Buffalo was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Amari Guilford, 23, was apprehended in Charlotte after Cheektowaga detectives determined he fled the state.

Guilford was in a truck that was pulled over in March for dark tinted windows. Guilford then allegedly ran from the car, according to police.

Under Guilford's seat there was allegedly a loaded 9mm Glock handgun, fully loaded 30 round drum-style magazine, according to Cheektowaga Police. He was identified through officer body cam footage and from mug shots from previous arrest.

Cheektowaga Police and multiple state and federal agencies worked jointly to locate Guilford. Tips eventually lead law enforcement to locate Guilford in North Carolina.