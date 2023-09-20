U.S. Marshals arrest 65 alleged fugitives in Buffalo

Here in Buffalo, the task force seized two firearms and cleared over 70 violent warrants as well, according to the news release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday that it recently made 65 arrests in Buffalo.

The arrests were part of a high-impact fugitive apprehension operation that resulted in 4,455 alleged violent fugitives being placed under arrest nationwide. The operation is called Operation North Star III.

Here in Buffalo, the task force seized two firearms and cleared over 70 violent warrants as well, according to the news release.

Nationwide, ONS III targeted violent offenders in 20 cities.

"Operation North Star is an evidence-based strategy that targets the drivers of violence in our communities, said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. "ONS is part of the Attorney General's violent crime reduction strategy, and its success is based on community partnerships and collaboration with our local and state law enforcement partners."

According to the news release, this operation the the third since ONS began in July 2022.

**