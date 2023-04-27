Customs and Border Protection spot 3 people trying to illegally enter the United States in Buffalo

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say their agents spotted three people jumping off a freight train at the International Bridge.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you live in Buffalo and wondered why helicopters were in the sky overnight, we have found the answer.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say their Air & Marine Operations were on a routine patrol when they spotted three people jumping off a freight train on the International Bridge at Unity Island in Buffalo.

The individuals were Mexican nationals who had made it to Canada and were attempting to cross into the United States according to CBP. They have since been sent back to Canada.

The three people were followed and ultimately picked up by border agents near Military and Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda.

These individuals are part of a group of 24 non-citizens who have crossed the International Bridge in the last 60 days.

CBP considers the crossing extremely dangerous as it is entirely over the Niagara River. It's also illegal to cross except at CBP points of entry like the Peace Bridge.