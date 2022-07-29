U.S. Coast Guard warns against using laser pointers while on the water

The U.S. coast guard warns those using lasers pointers while on the water of the dangers following recent incidents on Moon lake

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On June 11, the United States Coast Guard responded to an incident involving a high-powered laser pointer used inappropriately during a search.

One of the incidents was reported while a rescue team was conducting a search off the shores of Moon Beach in Oswego from an unidentified vehicle.

The laser, which can come in various colors, was being shined onto the boats striking members of the Coast Guard in the eyes.

Although no injuries were sustained, these types of actions are illegal and can cause severe effects to the crew's safety and missions the U.S. Coast Guard conducts on a daily basis.

"In every instance that a U.S. Coast Guard small boat is observed on the water, they are either performing a mission, training, or transiting,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Kuperman, Commander, Sector Buffalo.

“As with all emergency responders, the work they do is in the best interests of the public. When struck by a laser, they cannot perform their job, and may in fact have suffered eye injuries,” Kuperman says.

Using lasers in this manner is a felony crime, and anyone who aims a laser pointer at an aircraft, or at the flight path of an aircraft, could face fines and could also face being sentenced to prison for up to five years.

The suspects have yet to be located, but attempts to identify those involved will continue Coast Guard officials say.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo at 716-843-9391 or can make an anonymous report through CGIS Tips at the following CGIS TIPLINE website.