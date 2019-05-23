BUFFALO, N.Y. — Customs and Border protection says it caught several people this week who got into the U.S. illegally by going across the Niagara River.

Tuesday, they say they caught two people who were dropped off at Lewiston landing by a boat, and the Canadian driver who was there to pick them up, as part of what they say was a human smuggling operation.

Later that evening, they say a man from Spain swam across the river near the Whirlpool Bridge and got into a car.

They found that car Wednesday morning and arrested the man and two others in the car, one from Spain and the other a U.S. citizen.