2 On Your Side launches 'Unsolved: True Crime in Western New York' podcast

At 6 p.m. Thursday, learn more about the case of Yolanda Bindics, the Jamestown mother who went missing in 2004. Her remains were found two years later in 2006. Now, in 2021, her family has hope that new leadership in Chautauqua County will help crack the case.

At 11 p.m. Thursday after the Olympics, help us grant 95-year-old Jean Bachetti's dying wish. Her brother, Robert Bauer, was stabbed to death after his home was broken into in 1980. Forty years later, Buffalo Police still don't know who did it.

You can also listen to 2 On Your Side's new podcast "Unsolved: True Crime in Western New York" that accompanies the on air pieces. Every Thursday reporter Leanne Stuck and producer Amanda Berg will go in depth about a case and talk to the families still searching for answers.