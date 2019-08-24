BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I blamed myself. If I would've made him stay, it would have never happened," Davita Patterson said.

Trinidad Park in Buffalo is where Patterson goes when she wants to feel close to her son, 17-year old Ronnie Scott.

"He loved this park. This is his park. This is Ronnie's park," she said. "I've got pictures of him sitting right here."

Ronnie spent much of his free time shooting hoops or playing with his young son at that park.

On August 12, 2014, Ronnie left his house to meet up with some friends.

"His baby mother came running in the house, and my brother ran into the house too and said, 'Ronnie just got shot,' and I was like, I just stood up, and I just started like panicking," she said.

Patterson went to the scene on Shirley Avenue, and then to the hospital.

"They was like, 'We so sorry. We did everything we possibly could do for your son,' and I was like, I couldn't believe it. It was like I blacked out," she said.

"They (police) said it was a drive-by. A car came up the street, and they called out one of the boys names, and they start shooting. Everybody just scattered all over the place, and they shot the one boy, and they ended up shooting Ronnie."

Patterson said Buffalo Police told her Ronnie was not the intended target and that one other person was hit by the gunfire. The other shooting victim survived.

Five years later, whoever pulled the trigger hasn't been charged.

"Nobody cooperated with the police. None of them," Patterson said.

Crime Stoppers has a $2,500 reward out for any information leading to an arrest.

"I'm not giving up on my son I will never give up on his case," Patterson said.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.

