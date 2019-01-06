BUFFALO, N.Y. — "That was the last thing I could have ever imagined was losing my only children in the same year," said Sandra Green.

In January of 2007, Sandra Green's oldest son 31-year-old Steven Barney Jr. was living in Atlanta, Georgia.

Green says Barney was leaving a restaurant and stepped on somebody's foot on the way out.

"He would never have thought coming out of a restaurant, stepping on someone's foot would lead to his death," she said.

A 19-year-old man shot and killed Barney in the parking lot of the restaurant.

"The young man was captured on camera. There were several witnesses and he was captured in a rather short few days," said Green. "I thought that was possibly the most horrific thing that could have ever happened to me."

However, in November of that same year, her youngest son 21-year-old Corey Green went for ice cream at a Dairy Queen on Walden Avenue near Academy Street in Buffalo.

"He said he would be back shortly. Did I want anything? No. It'll just be a quick run out and come back," she said.

According to Crimestoppers, Green was killed on November 12 around 7:45 p.m. outside of the Dairy Queen.

"And they (police) said there was another individual there with him whom they believed someone was trying to shoot at," said Green.

12 years later, Green's murder is still unsolved. Green says the man her son was with that night won't cooperate with the police.

"He refused to say anything about anything and they knew he was there."

Green joined Parents Encouraging Accountability and Closure for Everyone or PEACE, an organization that helps victims of crime and raises awareness about unsolved homicides.

"The way I fight for my children, I fight for everyone's child because no one should lose their life and not have someone be held accountable for their actions" said Green.

"I want to see whoever took my child's life brought to justice" she added.

If you have any information about Corey Green's murder, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 716-867-6161.