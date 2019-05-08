TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Calling it an 'unprovoked and despicable act', City of Tonawanda Police continue to investigate an attack on a Town of Tonawanda man who suffers from Huntington's disease.

The assault took place just before 2 A.M. Sunday at the corner of Grove St. and Grove Place. The 59-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw, concussion and a brain bleed. He's currently being treated in the Trauma Unit at ECMC.

Although a resident of the Town of Tonawanda, police spokesperson Captain Frederic Foels says many of the department's patrol officers know the victim from his frequent walks to Gateway Park in the city.

Avery Hunter, 24, of Buffalo, is charged with assault 2nd. Captain Foels says when officers arrived on the scene Sunday, Hunter was still standing over the victim who laid unconscious on the sidewalk.

Hunter is due back in court Tuesday afternoon.