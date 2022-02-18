Unlicensed bounty hunter sentenced for unlawfully entering South Buffalo home

Dennis J. White, 36, of Buffalo, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An unlicensed bounty hunter has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation for unlawfully entering the home of a fugitive's relative last year.

Investigators say during the evening hours of Jan. 10 and early morning of Jan. 11, Dennis J. White, 36, of Buffalo, was searching for a fugitive who was wanted on a warrant out of Lebanon County, PA.

White admitted to unlawfully searching the fugitive's brother's residence on Oakdale Place in Buffalo. They say White forced his way into the home while armed with what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun. White also entered the occupied upstairs apartment.

Officials say White intentionally, by pointing a gun, placed the victims in reasonable fear of injury or death. Three children were also in the home at the time of the incident.

White pleaded guilty back in November to two counts of criminal trespass in the second degree, four counts of menacing in the second degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.