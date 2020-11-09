UB men's basketball player accused of stabbing Canisius player during pick-up game

North Tonawanda Police said Malik J. Zachery has been arrested. He's charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A current men's basketball player for the University at Buffalo has been accused of stabbing another men's basketball player from Canisius during a pick-up game.

North Tonawanda Police said Friday afternoon that they have arrested Malik J. Zachery and charged him with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be held pending arraignment in North Tonawanda City Court.

The incident happened at 875 Eggert Drive. The Canisius player was taken to a hospital and was treated for a wound to the leg.

North Tonawanda Police say Zachery fled the scene.

Sources tell 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni that the pick-up game happened Wednesday night in North Tonawanda, where tensions rose between the two players during the game and resulted in the incident.

2 On Your Side obtained a statement from the Canisius College men's basketball program saying:

"We are aware of the situation involving a member of our men’s basketball program that occurred Wednesday night, and we are working to gather more information. Canisius College is cooperating with local law enforcement officials."

The University at Buffalo's Director of Athletic Communications, Brian Wolff, issued this statement:

The University at Buffalo and its Division of Athletics are aware that North Tonawanda Police is investigating an alleged incident involving a member of our men’s basketball team. We are cooperating fully with its investigation. Until we learn more from police, we won’t have further comment.

