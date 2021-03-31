United States receives compensation from Sudan for bombings, death of WNY native

John Granville, a native of Buffalo, and another person were shot by gunmen on the way home from the British Embassy in Khartoum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US State Department announced Wednesday that the United States has received $335 million from Sudan to compensate the victims of the 1998 bombings of US Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, The USS Cole and the 2008 killing of USAID employee John Granville.

Granville, a native of Buffalo, and another person were shot by gunmen on the way home from the British Embassy in Khartoum. Five people were charged in connection with the shooting. Four were convicted of murder and sentenced to death, but escaped from prison in 2010. One suspect was recaptured, another one was killed, but police were still looking for other two.

The US State Department issued this statement on their website:

"Achieving compensation for these victims has been a top priority for the Department of State. We hope this aids them in finding some resolution for the terrible tragedies that occurred. Last week, the Department transmitted to Congress the Secretary’s certification restoring Sudan’s sovereign immunities pursuant to the Sudan Claims Resolution Act enacted last December. We appreciate Sudan’s constructive efforts over the past two years to work with us to resolve these long-outstanding claims. With this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter. We look forward to expanding our bilateral relationship and to continuing our support for the efforts of the civilian-led transitional government to deliver freedom, peace, and justice to the Sudanese people."

Congressman Brian Higgins (D, NY-26) issued this statement, “John was a bright light committed to making a real difference in the world. This is a sad milestone and insufficient justice, but still some justice for the Granville family.”