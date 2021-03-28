U.S. government launches website for victims of unemployment fraud

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the new site, which puts a focus on identity theft and tells people how and where to report it if they're victims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal website had been launched specifically for people who are victims of unemployment fraud.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Sunday announced the new site, which puts a focus on identity theft and tells people how and where to report it if they're victims.

The labor department said with an increase in unemployment claims during the COVID pandemic, there was also a rise in identify theft, with state programs being targeted by criminal groups.

“We understand that victims of unemployment insurance fraud are scared, confused, and deeply frustrated,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Suzi LeVine said in a statement.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to working with state workforce agencies and our federal and state partners across government to ensure these victims have access to the resources they need along with help to clearly guide them through this difficult situation and show them how to report fraud.”