U.S. Attorney: charges will be brought if Western New Yorkers were criminally involved in Capitol riot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western District U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. says his office is not taking the actions of those involved in the U.S. Capitol Building riots lightly.

According to Kennedy, his office has received "a number of leads and tips regarding yesterday’s events at the Capitol Building."

Kennedy says that United States Attorney's Office is investigating these tips, and that if any of them pan out to have a "legal nexus" between the crimes at the Capitol and their jurisdiction, they will press charges.

"We will not hesitate to charge those responsible," Kennedy said. "Violence is never an acceptable means of protest. We are one nation, and as such, the unity which comes from a shared respect for both the rule of law and one another represents our only hope for lasting solutions to the challenges we face. Escalating hostility and violence diminishes us all.”

The USAO Western District of New York prosecutes federal crimes in the jurisdiction that includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.