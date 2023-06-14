Union: 5 correctional officers injured by inmate at Collins Correctional Facility

It took six officers to subdue him using pepper spray and body holds.

COLLINS, N.Y. — A correctional officer at the Collins Medium Security Correctional Facility remains in the hospital after he and five others were allegedly injured during a violent run-in with an inmate.

Union officials say it all started when an officer asked to see ID. That's when the inmate refused and allegedly punched the correction officer in the face.

We are told the inmate punched kicked and fought back until he was handcuffed.