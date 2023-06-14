x
Union: 5 correctional officers injured by inmate at Collins Correctional Facility

It took six officers to subdue him using pepper spray and body holds.
Collins Correctional in Gowanda. It is one of New York State's medium-security prisons.

COLLINS, N.Y. — A correctional officer at the Collins Medium Security Correctional Facility remains in the hospital after he and five others were allegedly injured during a violent run-in with an inmate.

Union officials say it all started when an officer asked to see ID. That's when the inmate refused and allegedly punched the correction officer in the face.

It took six officers to subdue him using pepper spray and body holds.

We are told the inmate punched kicked and fought back until he was handcuffed.

Four of the injured officers have not returned to duty.

