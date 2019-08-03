BUFFALO, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo student was arraigned on charges in connection with a hit and run accident last November.

Hannah M. Christensen, 20, of Clifton Park, near Albany, is charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident without reporting.

Christensen is a student at UB and lives in off-campus housing.

Police say Christensen was driving a 2005 Honda Civic that hit fellow student Renuka Ramanadhan, 20, of Singapore, as she was crossing Hadley Road November 1.

According to investigators, a person who knew Christensen said she had said she struck something on campus. That person identified Christensen to police.

Christensen was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to court April 9. If convicted, she could face up to four years in prison.