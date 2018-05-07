AMHERST,NY-- Police at the University at Buffalo are investigating a report of a woman sexually assaulted on the north campus during the Independence Day festivities.

Police say the woman reported that a male entered the portable restroom she was using and forcibly assaulted her. This happened just before the fireworks display began.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, about 5'8" tall with a muscular build. He has short, curly hair and was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police at: (716) 645-2222.

