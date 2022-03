AMHERST, N.Y. — Police at the University at Buffalo Police need your help identifying a person in connection with vandalism at the Lockwood Library.

The incident happened on March 16, 2022. Police released photos of the person on their social media pages.

They ask that if you recognize this person, to call the University Police at 716-645-2222. This case is being investigated by Investigator Thompson, and you can refer to case number 22-004126.