City and faith leaders offer prayers from Buffalo, call for nationwide change after Tyre Nichols' death

"We are gathered to show our solidarity and to ask for prayers of healing, not just for Memphis but the entire nation," Pastor Timothy Brown said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elected and faith leaders gathered on the steps of Buffalo City Hall to offer up prayers and call for peaceful demonstrations following the release of the bodycam video showing the death of Tyre Nichols.

"We are gathered to show our solidarity and to ask for prayers of healing, not just for Memphis but the entire nation," Pastor Timothy Brown said.

Buffalo Common Council members, police officers, and many others stood side by side and lit candles during the Friday prayer vigil which at times was punctuated by music.

Rabbi Penny Myers and minister George Madison sang about healing as one humanity and asked for safe passage for Nichols.

"We reflect on the life that was lost to senseless violence," City of Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown said.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen spoke of the pain and anguish he felt after watching the video and the death of Nichols at the hands of five now-former Memphis Police officers.

"A lot of 'un' words came to mind. Unnecessary, underhanded, but then this word: undone. These types of actions must be undone all across our country," Pridgen said.

NAACP President, The Rev. Mark Blue, called for similar actions to be taken and urged those in Western New York, as Nichols' parents requested, to remain peaceful.

"This is a time for healing. This a time for prayer. We know the injustice that has been done cannot be undone in our eyes but something that we can do is to make sure it doesn't happen again," Reverend Blue said.