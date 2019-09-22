BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting ended with two women being taken to Erie County Medical Center early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. on East Utica, just east of the 33. They say the shooting happened at a large gathering.

A 34-year-old woman from Buffalo is listed in stable condition. A 21-year-old woman from Tonawanda was treated and released.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

