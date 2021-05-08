Two teens plead guilty to Halloween party shooting that killed 20-year-old woman

The shooting took place at a Halloween party on S. Niagara Street on October 17, 2020. Five people were injured, and Cheyenne Farewell was killed.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that two teens pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges related to the October 17, 2020, shooting in Lockport that injured five people and killed 20-year-old Cheyenne Farewell.

The teen who fired a gun through a door at a Halloween party on S. Niagara Street pleaded guilty to second degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first degree reckless endangerment. That offender could face up to 20 years to life when he returns to court on September 30.

The other teen did not fire a weapon and was charged with aiding and abetting the crimes. He pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and faces up to 25 years in prison.

“This was a completely senseless crime,” said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. “How little value these offenders placed on the lives of these young people is truly appalling.”

The two teens were arrested in the week following the crime.

First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Executive ADA Mary-Jean Bowman prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Lockport Police Department.

Both teens remain in custody pending their sentencing.