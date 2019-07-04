BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say two people were shot in the 400 block of William Street in Buffalo Saturday evening after 8:30 p.m.

Police say shots were fired at a car in a parking lot where a 22-year-old male was shot multiple times.

The 22-year-old male is at ECMC who is in surgery.

The second victim was a 12-year-old boy who was shot from a stray bullet that went into an apartment.

The 12-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.