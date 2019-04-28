JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A search warrant executed on Saturday night resulted in two arrests, plus the seizure of a large quantity of crystal meth, a shotgun and a stun gun in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police say Jacob M. Komenda, 22, and Loegan M. Morrison-Samples, 22, were taken into custody.

The search by police turned up more than two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, some cocaine, a shotgun, a stun gun and drug paraphernalia. A SWAT team assisted at the scene.

Komenda and Morrison-Samples were charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Komenda, who had a prior felony conviction, also faces felony weapons charges for possession of the stun gun.

Komenda and Morrison-Samples were arraigned Sunday morning and were being held at Chautauqua County Jail.

Police ask that anyone with information on any drug sales and trafficking to contact an anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.

